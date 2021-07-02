Euro 2020 Belgium vs. Italy Betting Preview

Belgium vs. Italy Match Info & Start Time

Belgium vs. Italy

Date: Friday, July 2, 2021

Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

Venue: Allianz Arena – Munich, Germany

Coverage: ESPN

Belgium vs. Italy Spread & Odds

All Euro 2020 betting lines, odds, and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Belgium (+230) | Italy (+135) | Draw (+195)

Spread: Belgium +1 (-195) | Italy -1 (+430)

Belgium vs. Italy Predictions & Picks

Belgium Draw No Bet (+116)



Belgium vs. Italy News, Analysis, and Picks

These two may be the remaining favorites at EURO 2020, which makes for the best matchup thus far. Belgium comes off a statement win over Portugal while Italy snuck by Austria through extra time in the round of 16. Both sides are at plus money, but the Belgians are slight underdogs at +230. It feels more like a straight-up pick-em based on their most recent results, but Italy looked incredibly strong in group play after not allowing a single goal.

The availability of midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is invaluable for Belgium if they want a shot against a strong Italian backline. His playmaking and finishing were both on full display when he assisted one goal and scored another in Belgium’s comeback win over Denmark in the group stage. His capability alongside clinical striker Romelu Lukaku has caused fits for every opposition they have faced and will likely do the same here, even against the strong Italian defense. Take the Belgians with some insurance as this one could certainly see extra time.