EURO 2020 Round Of 16 Recap

The Round of 16 games at EURO 2020 brought us plenty of fantastic goals, moments, and shocks. As the quarterfinals arrive on Friday, let’s recap some of the biggest moments and how nations got to this point.

Round of 16 Recap

Things started to shake up once we reached Spain vs. Croatia when it was 3-1 in the 85th minute. In just five minutes, the Croatians had tied things up, and we were heading to extra time at three apiece. Once we reached the 100th minute, Alvaro Morata found a breakthrough for Spain as he took a great touch and slammed it into the top left corner, which was followed by another Spanish goal. It was their second straight match with five goals, but it was still a great game to watch just for the comeback.

You assumed things couldn’t get better and then we got France vs. Switzerland, which was unbelievable going to penalty kicks and to see Kylian Mbappé, one of the world’s best talents, make a mess and get stopped by Yann Sommer. Those were certainly the best two games so far at the tournament. That day was fantastic. It was the stakes, the goals, and the never-ending drama.

Spain scoring five goals in the last two games is a really good sign for them because there really were concerns about their scoring. Morata has seriously struggled to find form and remain clinical as their center forward. Finally, he converts in a really important moment for their team after Spain looked to have given away that game conceding to late goals. Their defense is still a bit of a question, but they have found the net in their last two matches.

They’ll now go on to face Switzerland while both teams somehow advanced is by giving up three goals, but it made for really entertaining games. Nobody thought Switzerland could hang with the World Cup holders France, who, on paper, easily the best team in the world. Switzerland truly was terrific. They deserved it. And then you had the surprise of Mbappé, who missed a great chance late in this, in that game as well. He’s then the one to miss the penalty to have it saved and cause France to lose. Two matches that combined for 14 goals while two nations gave up late multi-goal leads to go to extra time, and we end up losing the tournament favorites. Monday was just remarkable drama and proof that you can never predict these things very easily.

You can bet EURO 2020 the rest of the way, including outright tournament winners as well as single-game wagers over at FanDuel Sportsbook.