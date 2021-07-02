Euro 2020 Switzerland vs. Spain Betting Preview

Spain struggled mightily to find the back of the net by converting just one goal in their first two fixtures on 4.1 xG (expected goals). Since then, the Spanish have bagged ten goals and have found their form in the attack. Although they were unable to hold a two-goal lead in the final minutes of their Round of 16 match against Croatia, they racked up two more goals in extra time to secure the victory. Expect them to continue to create big chances and find ways to convert them into goals.
As for Switzerland, they come off the back of the shock of the tournament so far with their win over France in penalties. They showed in that match that they are more than willing to go forward rather than sit deep in a low block against superior competition. Expect more of the same here from the Swiss, which may leave things quite open on both ends, which is what led to six goals being scored in their previous match. Take the over here between these two in the quarterfinal.
