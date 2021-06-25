European Championship Betting Guide: Saturday 6/26/21

The first 36 matches of the 51 to be played this summer at Euro 2020 are now over, meaning it’s time for the group stage to give way to the knockout rounds.

Sixteen teams remain in the competition — for now — though that number will be whittled down to eight over the next four days.

That process begins in Amsterdam and London on Saturday with a pair of matches that should provide plenty of fireworks to a tournament that’s already produced its fair share.

For more on what to expect on the first day of the Round of 16, read on, and be sure to check out FanDuel Sportsbook for all the odds on Euro 2020 and more.

Wales vs. Denmark

Johan Cruyff ArenA | Amsterdam, Netherlands | 12pm ET The Pick: Denmark -125

What a way to open the knockout stages, right?

Amsterdam will host 2016 semifinalists Wales against a Denmark team that’s captured the attention of the sports world after their heroic response to Christian Eriksen’s on-field cardiac arrest on Matchday 1.

The Danes’ road at these Euros has been eventful and well-documented, as an emotional 1-0 loss to Finland was followed by an encouraging 2-1 defeat to World No. 1 Belgium and a stirring 4-1 victory in a must-win match against Russia.