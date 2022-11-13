F1 Round 21 - Brazil Grand Prix: Best Bets

Interlagos in Brazil will play host to round 21 of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship. There isn’t much to play for as Red Bull Racing has clinched the constructor’s championship and Max Verstappen has won the Driver’s Championship – but after an exciting sprint race – the grid has been shaken up with George Russell in pole position, Hamilton joining him on the front of the grid in second, and Verstappen starting third. Here are my best bets for the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos!

Odds to win the Brazilian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen (+135), Lewis Hamilton (+195), George Russell (+230)

The Mexican grand Prix went exactly as expected, with Max Verstappen gaining maximum points and finishing over 15 seconds clear of the next fastest car on the grid. With the win, he officially became the sole record holder for most wins in an F1 season, surpassing the 13 set by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel. Now sitting pretty at the top, Max will be desperate to pad his lead with two races remaining in the 2022 schedule.

Sadly, Saturday’s sprint race ended without Kevin Magnussen’s Haas on pole. Instead, we were treated to a surprisingly speedy Mercedes performance. George Russell will start from pole, and Lewis Hamilton will join him at the front of the grid in second. “I wasn’t expecting to have that much pace,” said Russell after the sprint. It has been a trying season for Mercedes – but they have managed to get at least one car onto the podium in four of the seven races since the mid-summer break. Carlos Sainz actually finished second in the sprint but has a five-place grid penalty and will start seventh. That pushes Max Verstappen into third.

1st Bet: Verstappen to win the Brazillian Grand Prix (+135)



I have taken Max to win nearly every race this season – as soon as the lines have become available. He has now won 14 of 20 races so far. No car on the track will be faster than his Red Bull, and, despite Mercedes locking out the front row, his car’s sheer pace should carry him through to his 15th win of the year. This is one of the tastiest numbers I’ve seen him at this season. Join the fun. Bet on Max.

2nd Bet: George Russell Fastest Lap (+600)

George has recorded the fastest lap in three of the past four races. This is a result of Lewis Hamilton often gaining better track position, Max Verstappen running 10+ seconds clear, and Mercedes sending Russell out on the final lap with little to no gas weight and fresh tires. Expect the same again, and at (+600), you’ll be laughing your way to the ATM.

3rd Bet: Kevin Magnussen Points Finish (-160)

It might have been a little bit lucky, a little bit chaotic, and a little bit silly. But it was also magical. The celebrations in the Haas garage were jubilant when KMag found himself in pole position heading into Saturday’s sprint race. It didn’t go exactly according to plan for the Ferrari-backed outfit – but nevertheless, he ended up with a point and will start eighth on the grid. His Haas was nearly six seconds faster than Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri in 10th place, so he should be a safe bet to scoop up a point in today’s race.

It’s lights out, and away we go. First, we go to Interlagos – then we hit the bank.