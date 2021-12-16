SG Betting Model Win Probability: Wyoming vs. Kent State

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The 2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl kicks off Tuesday, December 21, between the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-6) and the Wyoming Cowboys (6-6).

It’ll be a juxtaposition of styles in a very interesting matchup between two starkly contrasting football brands. Kent State is an offensive-minded team under coach Sean Lewis. The Golden Flashes averaged 482.2 yards of offense per game, a top-10 mark nationally. Their diverse, fast-paced offensive scheme is enough to keep opposing defensive coordinators up all night.

Wyoming, meanwhile, is the same team they’ve always been under Craig Bohl. They play solid defense and look to run the ball offensively, a style of play that’s brought consistency to the program. Wyoming allowed only 22.5 points per game, but the offense finished outside the top-100 in the scoring department while mustering only 23.2 points per game.

Both teams slightly outgained opponents on a per-play basis. Wyoming averaged 5.6 yards per play offensively and 5.2 defensively, while Kent State managed 6.4 to 6.1 splits, respectively. Their end results are similar, although the teams arrived there in vastly different ways.

One thing to watch for in this matchup will be the weather. While it’s too early to paint an exact forecast, the Potato Bowl often features snow. Cold weather in mid-December would favor the Cowboys in this matchup, who are accustomed to playing in such an environment. Although Kent State also plays in cold-weather games quite frequently, Wyoming’s brand of football is much better suited if there are any bad weather conditions. Monitor the forecasts closely leading up to kick-off.

Kent State just lost decisively to Northern Illinois in the MAC Championship. The Huskies have a similar style of football to Wyoming, except there’s one key difference: Wyoming actually plays defense.

Signs are pointing toward Wyoming, although the spread feels about right.