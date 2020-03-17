Fanduel Offers “Sim” Based Free to Play DFS Contests

It is said that pressure breeds diamonds. A long layoff from sports is sure to breed lots of innovative new DFS contests. Just a few days after offering a free-to-play fantasy contest for the Democratic Debate, Fanduel is back offering users a new way to stay engaged with their platform – simulation-based NBA DFS contests.

The participant would select a Fanduel Roster the same way you would for a typical NBA DFS lineup. The scoring is broken down as follows:

Players will be randomly assigned stats from a game they played during the 2019-2020 season. Example: LeBron James draws a 23 – he will get assigned the stats and Fantasy Points from the 23rd game he played this season: 65.4. Each player will be assigned a different random game. Only players who have scored fantasy points in at least 15 games will be included in the pool. Only games where players scored more than 0 points will be available to be assigned stats. No need to worry about DNPs. Scores will be slowly revealed throughout the night. We still want you all to have a little bit of a sweat. Games assigned will be viewable on this landing page in the Games Assigned Section below. Winners will receive site credit and potentially other prizes each night and entry will be 100% Free!

For the operators, these free-to-play contests offer an ability to retain users and engage with their fans, while for fantasy players it lets them participate in a fun game for cash prizes, albeit in a different way.

If you are looking for a potential edge:

Matchups Do Not Matter. The player performance is random, so if casual users don’t read the rules they may target “easy” matchups and players in “bad” matchups could be low owned.

The prizes are only paid to the top spots. You will want a player who has a higher fantasy ceiling based on their game logs.