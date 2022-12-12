FIFA World Cup Power Rankings: France Favored In Final Four

The business end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is finally here, with just four teams remaining. Last round, we saw some of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history, and now fans are left wondering what surprises await us next.

The semifinals commence on Tuesday. Game one has 2018 runners-up Croatia taking on an Argentina squad motivated to win Lionel Messi his first World Cup. Game two is on Wednesday, where defending champions France will take on the tournament’s biggest surprise thus far – Morocco.

There’s no shortage of drama: Which two teams will make it to the final in Qatar? Will Messi cement himself as the GOAT? Will Morocco continue to make history?

Below are the power rankings for the final four per FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. France +115 | -460 vs. Morocco

The defending champions are clear favorites to lift the World Cup (+115), as they have impressed fans and oddsmakers throughout the tournament. Winning four out of their five games thus far, France has scored 11 goals in Qatar while never conceding more than once in a match.

Les Bleus’ only loss came when the starting 11 were resting, and they boast one of the best players in the world in Kylian Mbappe.

The team is full of confidence after coming off a convincing win against England and heads into their match against Morocco with no fresh injuries. Oddsmakers expect France to cakewalk their way into the final as they have the most well-rounded squad left in the tournament.

At -460 odds, they are a much better side than Morocco and have much more experience in big games. Les Bleus is searching to be the first team to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil achieved the feat in 1962.

2. Argentina +160 | -270 vs. Croatia

It is now or never for Lionel Messi. In one of the best forms of his life, he has four goals and two assists in Qatar and is the only reason Argentina is the second favorite (+160) to win the whole thing.

Messi is the frontrunner for the Golden Ball, putting in important shifts in the most crucial games for Argentina, carrying them to the semifinals as he did in 2014. Unfortunately, his team relies on him more than ever before, which can be predictable moving forward.

3. Croatia +750 | +205 vs. Argentina

Runners up from the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Croatia have shown their “fighting spirit” once again by qualifying through both knockout stage rounds by penalty shootout. Eight of their last nine knockout games have gone to extra time, so Croatia has consistently proven to be one of the most challenging teams to beat.

The Vatreni are being undervalued here at +750, considering their recent success. Their midfield trio of Luka Modrić, Mateo Kovačić, and Marcelo Brozović are the best in the tournament and possess the quality to control matches when called upon.

Chances are their game against Argentina will be another extra-time affair, and Croatia has the upper hand due to their experience. If they can surprise the tournament favorites Brazil, they can knock out Argentina. This is the same team that defeated the Albicelestes 3-0 in Russia just four years ago and are looking to set up a rematch with France in the final.

4. Morocco +1100 | +330 vs. France

The Cinderella story continues, and Morocco has become the first African nation to ever reach a semifinal at the World Cup. They not only represent Africans, but they also became the first Arab nation and just the second Muslim nation to ever reach this far in the tournament.

The Atlas Lions were not even supposed to make it out of their group, yet here they are, reaching the semifinal by defeating Spain and Portugal. The team boasts the tournament’s best goalie so far in Yassine Bounou, and has only allowed one goal in five matches in Qatar.

With all the momentum, the support from every neutral fan in the world, and the confidence after beating some of the world’s best, don’t be surprised if Morocco achieves the impossible, upsetting France. Unfortunately, they will miss at least three starters due to injuries or suspension.