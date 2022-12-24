First Responders Bowl: Memphis vs. Utah State Betting Preview and Insights

Memphis will be tough to stop offensively in this matchup, knowing very well that their quarterback Seth Henigan is a duel threat and can beat you with both his arm and legs. Not only is he talented on his own, but he also has multiple weapons to throw the football to, so it could be difficult for the Aggies to stay competitive in this matchup.
Utah State has struggled this season on defense and has consistently allowed over 30 points per game, which continued to increase down the stretch. The offense the Tigers have put forth has been extremely consistent, aligning with them sitting as 7.5-point favorites in this matchup. Money has been flowing toward the Tigers to cover the number, which isn’t surprising considering the Aggies’ 4-8 record against the spread, compared to Memphis sitting at 6-6. Lay the points with the Tigers here, and don’t look back.
Looking toward the total, the line is currently set at 60.5, and there’s undoubtedly some variance that could play out in this contest. The Tigers’ defense has been somewhat of a rollercoaster ride this season, so it’s a crap shoot to which unit will show up for this bowl game. The over has hit in eight of 12 Tigers games, while seven of the Aggies’ 12 games have gone under the mark. Still, the Aggies’ offense did look more competent down the stretch, which could lead to them performing above expectations. As a result, siding with the offenses here and the over is the direction bettors should lean in.
Memphis Tigers Insights:
Memphis has allowed rushes of 10 or more yards on just 1 of 21 carries (5%) on 3rd and longthis season— tied for 2nd best in FBS; Average: 18%
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.