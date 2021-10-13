Florida vs. Louisiana State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Florida (83.1%) vs. Louisiana State (16.9%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Florida -400 – 2 Stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: LSU +10.5 – 2 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Florida Gators (4-2) head to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers (3-3) in an SEC showdown on Saturday, October 16.

LSU is in a tailspin, and rumors are swirling about head coach Ed Orgeron’s future with the program. They’re coming off back-to-back losses, one being their first loss at home to Auburn since 1999 and the other being a blowout at the hands of Kentucky. It’s not as if the schedule provides many breaks, with two more ranked teams on deck before the bye week. It’s a rough scheduling stretch in which five of the next six teams they play are currently ranked top-25 in the AP Poll.

It seems like Ed Orgeron is a dead man walking at this point. Unless things drastically turn around, he appears headed for a parting of ways with LSU. The offense has been one-dimensional and heavily reliant on big plays from star receiver Kayshon Boutte — a fail-safe that they can no longer rely on after Boutte was announced out for the season after being carted off against Kentucky.

It’s yet another blow to this program that lost star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. indefinitely to a foot injury. To make matters even worse, Eli Ricks, their other star cornerback, was announced out for the season on Wednesday.

Florida has been the much more impressive team thus far in 2021. Their two losses came to Alabama and Kentucky, two games in which they outgained their opponent but couldn’t come away with the victory. Their run-first offense should find success against a weak LSU rushing defense that just allowed 330 yards and three scores on the ground against Kentucky.

There are too many factors working against LSU not to look the other way. Their two best players are out hurt, their rushing defense has been embarrassing, their coach is on the hot seat, and they’re in the midst of a very difficult scheduling stretch. A team total for Florida is worth a strong look as well once it is released.

Pick: Florida -10.5