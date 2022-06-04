Four Teams Open With Win Totals of 10.5 in College Football

Week 1 of the college football schedule kicks off on August 27th and there’s already plenty of intrigue surrounding some of the win totals set for this season.

The defending National Champions, the Georgia Bulldogs sit in a tie with Alabama, Ohio State, and Clemson for the highest win totals this season at 10.5. Four other schools boast win totals of 9.5, including Michigan, who made their first appearance in the College Football Playoff last year.

The top five highest win totals are highlighted here and it’s discussed whether or not you should consider looking towards the over or under with these programs.

Alabama Crimson Tide: Total 10.5 (O-200, U+165)

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide aren’t thrilled about their loss in the National Championship to Georgia last season and they should be amongst the final four once again this year. Led by Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr., Alabama is poised to enter the year with high expectations. Their biggest challenger for a loss on their record this season will likely come from Texas, and even if you expect an improved Longhorns squad, the over 10.5 wins is a relatively safe play.

Georgia Bulldogs: Total 10.5 (O-200, U+165)

Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs should be a threat to win back-to-back National Championships this season. Tight end Brock Bowers is almost uncoverable on offense and this defense won’t miss a beat despite seeing plenty of graduates join NFL franchises. The Bulldogs open the season against Oregon and will also see Auburn, Florida, and Tennessee in conference play. Georgia has done a good job separating itself from those programs which makes this feel like a lean towards the over 10.5 wins for the Dawgs.

Clemson Tigers: Total 10.5 (O-110, U-110)

After a loss in their opener last season to Georgia, things went off the rails for the Clemson Tigers. Even with a difficult year for Dabo Swinney and company, the Tigers should be right back amongst the top teams in college football this season. There’s a reason they sit in a tie for the highest win total this season, but if you look closely, the other three teams are bigger favorites to hit the mark than Clemson. A battle with Notre Dame on November 5th should be the focal point of their season and if all things are equal, the Tigers should defeat the Fighting Irish. A bounce-back season is in order here and the Tigers should deliver and go over their win total.

Ohio State: Total 10.5 (O-200, U+165)

Much like the Tigers, the Ohio State Buckeyes also have Notre Dame on their schedule, along with Penn State on the road at Beaver Stadium and Michigan at the Horseshoe. C.J. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba should boast one of the best quarterback-wide receiver duos in the nation. Putting up points and keeping teams off the scoreboard shouldn’t be an issue this season for Ohio State, who likely will build off last season’s dramatic Rose Bowl victory. This roster is as close to elite as you can get and this Buckeyes team should go over the number in 2022.

Now it’s difficult to believe that all four of these teams above will all go undefeated, but when you look at their schedules, there’s a strong case to be made that that occurs, even if potential upset specials are on these team’s radars.

USC Trojans : Total 9.5 (O-140, U+120)

The USC Trojans are once again back near the top and that’s represented by their win total this year, which is set at 9.5. Will Lincoln Riley be able to transform the illustrious program overnight and can Caleb Williams show more consistency this time around in his offense? Those are some of the main concerns surrounding this team, along with a tough schedule that includes Utah on the road and Notre Dame. Expect progress this season from the Trojans, but don’t buy fully into the hype. The under presents solid value here at plus-money and it’s too juicy not to lean in that direction here.

Oklahoma Sooners: Total 9.5 (O-110, U-110)

It’s going to be interesting to see how Brent Venables does in his first season as head coach after the departure of Lincoln Riley. Texas and Baylor present two great challenges on the Sooners schedule and even if there’s a lot to like about this roster including likely starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, there’s even more to dislike about the team’s schedule which is why an 8-4 or 9-3 season is likely.

Michigan Wolverines: Total 9.5 (O-115, U-105)

Jim Harbaugh helped lead the Michigan Wolverines back to relevance last season before being blown out by the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff Semifinal. The Wolverines finish their regular-season schedule on the road at Ohio State, which should be a good revenge spot for the Buckeyes after the Wolverines ruined their playoff hopes last season. Even with a blemish on their schedule from the Buckeyes, Michigan should still find a way to go over the number of 9.5

Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Total 9.5 (O+150, U-180)

Marcus Freeman has a bright future as the head coach of Notre Dame, but his opening tenure might be a difficult one with some of the matchups on their schedule. The Fighting Irish have their win total set at 9.5, but also have some big tests on the horizon with Ohio State, Clemson, and USC. Two of those matchups scream losses for Notre Dame, which should make for the under to be the play on their win total.

Below you can find each College Football team’s opening win totals ahead of the 2022 season on the BetMGM Sportsbook.