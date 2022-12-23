Gator Bowl: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina Betting Preview and Insights

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and South Carolina Gamecocks finished the year with 8-4 records and will collide in this season’s Gator Bowl.

Last year’s matchup saw Wake Forrest blow out Rutgers 38-10. The tradition of this bowl traces back to 1946.

Gator Bowl Game Information

Date: Friday, December 30, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: TIAA Bank Field

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Notre Dame (8-4), South Carolina (8-4)

Spread: Notre Dame (-2.5) | Moneyline: Notre Dame (-140), South Carolina (+116) | Total: 51.5

There’s a lot to like about how these teams finished down the stretch. The Fighting Irish won four of their last five games, with their only blemish coming against top-ten USC. The Gamecocks won three of their previous five games, including finishing with wins over top ten opponents in Tennessee and Clemson. With these teams entering off positive stretches, this should make for one of the more compelling matchups during bowl season, highlighted by the Fighting Irish being 2.5-point favorites. Throughout Notre Dame’s twelve games, they finished 6-6 against the spread, while the over hit in seven. Regarding South Carolina, they went 7-5 ATS, with seven overs hitting. With the competition that the Gamecocks defeated down the stretch, there’s some value in their plus-money moneyline odds at +116.

The Fighting Irish started the campaign with a top-five ranking, but some questionable performances in the first few months ultimately led them to be the No. 19 ranked team in the country entering the Gator Bowl. The total for this matchup is set at 51.5, and there is reason to be bullish about how both offenses performed in November. Spencer Rattler appears to have figured things out and has the potential to lead the team to an impressive offensive showing. Regarding the total, this year’s trends should imply some value in backing the over 51.5.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Insights:

No. 19 Notre Dame TEs have seven receptions for 20 or more yards in the 4th quarter since last season – tied for most among FBS Teams

– No. 19 Notre Dame TEs have picked up first downs on 16 receptions in the red zone since last season – most among Power Five Teams

– No. 19 Notre Dame TEs have seven receptions for 20 or more yards in the 4th quarter since last season – most among Power Five Teams

– No. 19 Notre Dame TEs have caught four touchdown passes in the 4th quarter this season – tied for most among FBS Teams

– No. 19 Notre Dame RBs have averaged 13.4 yards from scrimmage per touch on 3rd and long since last season – fourth best among FBS Teams ; Average: 7.3

South Carolina Gamecocks Insights: