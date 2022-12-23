Gator Bowl: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina Betting Preview and Insights

There’s a lot to like about how these teams finished down the stretch. The Fighting Irish won four of their last five games, with their only blemish coming against top-ten USC. The Gamecocks won three of their previous five games, including finishing with wins over top ten opponents in Tennessee and Clemson. With these teams entering off positive stretches, this should make for one of the more compelling matchups during bowl season, highlighted by the Fighting Irish being 2.5-point favorites. Throughout Notre Dame’s twelve games, they finished 6-6 against the spread, while the over hit in seven. Regarding South Carolina, they went 7-5 ATS, with seven overs hitting. With the competition that the Gamecocks defeated down the stretch, there’s some value in their plus-money moneyline odds at +116.
The Fighting Irish started the campaign with a top-five ranking, but some questionable performances in the first few months ultimately led them to be the No. 19 ranked team in the country entering the Gator Bowl. The total for this matchup is set at 51.5, and there is reason to be bullish about how both offenses performed in November. Spencer Rattler appears to have figured things out and has the potential to lead the team to an impressive offensive showing. Regarding the total, this year’s trends should imply some value in backing the over 51.5.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish Insights:
No. 19 Notre Dame TEs have seven receptions for 20 or more yardsin the 4th quartersince last season – tied for most among FBS Teams
No. 19 Notre Dame TEs have picked up first downs on 16 receptionsin the red zonesince last season – most among Power Five Teams
No. 19 Notre Dame TEs have seven receptions for 20 or more yardsin the 4th quartersince last season – most among Power Five Teams
No. 19 Notre Dame TEs have caught four touchdown passesin the 4th quarterthis season – tied for most among FBS Teams
