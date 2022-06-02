Georgia and Ohio State Big Week 1 CFB Favorites

College football fans are itching for action and the lines for Week 1 have been released with several interesting matchups. Two of the teams with the best odds to win the National Championship start the season with challenging opponents, despite what the lines say.

Oregon Ducks vs. Georgia Bulldogs (-17)

The defending National Champion Georgia Bulldogs will open up their title defense against the Oregon Ducks. The game will be played from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is where the Bulldogs last suffered a loss at the hands of the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 SEC Championship Game.

This will be the first meeting between the Bulldogs and Ducks since 1977, which is the only time these programs have met in their history, a 27-16 Georgia victory.

There are plenty of storylines between these two teams starting with the coaching staffs.

Dan Lanning was a member of Kirby Smart’s coaching staff as the team’s defensive coordinator during their championship run and is now the head coach at Oregon after signing a six-year deal to run the Ducks. There was certainly precedence for this move, after leading one of the top defenses in recent memory, look for that side of the ball to be the focus this year for the Pac-12 program.

After winning it all last season, Georgia will look to have an encore performance this year that should be led by veteran Stetson Bennett and star tight end, Brock Bowers.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (-14)

The Ohio State Buckeyes will try and bounce back after a season where they were unable to reach the College Football Playoff and settled for a Rose Bowl victory after failing to win the Big Ten or beat Michigan for the first time in years.

That New Year’s Day win, 48-45, was one of the best games of the year and the coming-out party for wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He compiled 15 catches for 347 yards and three touchdowns, an outrageous performance, against Utah in the Rose Bowl, making JSN one of the top draft-eligible players in 2023.

Smith-Njigba and quarterback C.J. Stroud will look to continue their chemistry this season when they open their campaign against Notre Dame at The Horseshoe in primetime.

The Buckeyes should be back near the top once again this season and will likely boast a much stronger defense than last year, which might spell trouble for the Fighting Irish for their opener in Marcus Freeman’s return to Columbus.

Odds to Win the National Championship (FanDuel)