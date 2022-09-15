Georgia Bulldogs See Uptick in National Championship Odds

After a strong first two weeks of the college football season, the Georgia Bulldogs are now the No. 1 team in the country (again) and gaining traction in the betting markets.

The defending National Champions weren’t getting much attention from the public entering the season, which saw them garner under 2.5% of tickets and 2% of the handle. With their fast start to the season and jumping from third to first in the AP Poll, the Bulldogs are starting to get more backing.

Defending Champs Put CFB on Notice

With the majority of money entering the season heading toward the Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide, the Bulldogs are finally starting to get some backing in the futures market.

Alabama snuck out a victory against Texas last week, while the Buckeyes have hardly looked like the top offense many thought they would be entering the season. As a result, with Georgia dominating Oregon 49-3 and following that up with a 33-0 win against Samford, there’s been more tickets and money in favor of them winning back-to-back National Championships.

Highest Ticket%

Alabama 18.3%

18.3% Ohio State 16.5%

16.5% Georgia 9.9%

With the recent insights submitted from the BetMGM Sportsbook, the ‘Dawgs have brought in the third highest number of tickets and the third most money. With an easy schedule until their clash with Florida at the end of October, it won’t be surprising to see those numbers continue to rise.

After seeing their opening odds land them in a tie with Alabama at +200 to win the National Championship, Georgia’s odds fell to +350 leading up to the season. Following an impressive start, UGA has been bet back down to +200.

Highest Handle%

Alabama 30.3%

30.3% Ohio State 27.2%

27.2% Georgia 8.0%

The Bulldogs now sit slightly behind Alabama, who has also been bet down to +175 (18.3% of tickets, 30.3% of the handle). The sharp money appears to be headed in Nick Saban’s direction, but for the second consecutive season, it’s clear Kirby Smart, and his team will have something to say about that.