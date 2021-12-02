Georgia vs. Alabama Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Georgia (65.3%) vs. Alabama (34.7%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Alabama +207 – 1 Star

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Georgia -6.5 – 1 Star

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The marquee matchup of Conference Championship weekend sees the Georgia Bulldogs (12-0) waging war with the Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the SEC title on the line.

It’s been all sunshine and rainbows for Georgia, who sits at 12-0 and is likely in the playoffs regardless of Saturday’s outcome. They’ve been the most dominant team in the country, and it hasn’t been close, winning by an average score of 40-7.

It’s hard to express just how dominant this defense has been. Opposing offenses manage only 3.7 yards per play against a fearsome unit led by Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, and Nolan Smith. All 11 defensive starters for the Bulldogs may wind up in the NFL.

Alabama hasn’t been its usual dominant self, but they still sit at 11-1 with a chance at an SEC title and the College Football Playoffs. A loss likely eliminates them from a playoff bid. The strength of Alabama’s defense lies in the front line led by Will Anderson (25.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks). Limiting Georgia’s rushing attack and forcing Stetson Bennett to throw the ball will be crucial to pulling off the upset.

Even if they do limit Georgia’s rushing attack (which we find likely), there are troubles in other areas for the Tide. Their secondary has been a weakness and may struggle to cover Georgia’s athletes out wide. They’ve also had trouble with elite tight ends in the past, so expect an effective performance from Georgia’s Brock Bowers. The Tide have struggled to run the ball all year long and now may be without bell-cow back Brian Robinson Jr. while facing one of the most dominant defensive fronts in recent college football memory.

There’s a lot on the line for Alabama. SEC Championship. College Football Playoff bid. Bryce Young’s Heisman hopes.

That being said, there’s a lot on the line for Georgia. The Bulldogs have routinely featured one of the most talented rosters in the country only to fall just short in the most significant moments. They won’t let this opportunity pass them by. They’re the better team, and they have been all season — we see no reason for that to change this Saturday.

Pick: Georgia -6.5