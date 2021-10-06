Georgia vs. Auburn Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Georgia Bulldogs will look to add to their claim that they are the best team in the country when they travel to Jordan-Hare Stadium to take on the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, October 9.

The Bulldogs enter with a perfect 5-0 record and are fresh off a 37-0 demolition against a top-10 Arkansas team. It was an eye-opening performance to the strength of this team. They didn’t even need their starting quarterback, as starter J.T. Daniels missed the contest.

Backup Stetson Bennett filled in and only attempted 11 passes. It was such a dominant performance that they didn’t even need to pretend to threaten with the passing game. It will be imperative for Auburn to force whoever is under center (Daniels is practicing in a limited fashion as of this writing) to make plays.

The Georgia defense has a strong claim to lay as the top unit in the country. They’re holding opposing offenses to a ridiculous 4.6 points per game — a number that only becomes more ridiculous when you consider that number is actually 3.2 points per game if we exclude picking sixes (backup quarterback Carson Beck threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown in garbage time against UAB). This Georgia defense has held opponents scoreless in three of their five games if we exclude that pick-six.

Auburn enters fresh off a thrilling 24-19 win over LSU in which Bo Nix exorcised some road game demons. They’ll struggle to generate offense here, as everyone will, so a cover would revolve around their stout defense (16.2 points per game allowed, 16th in the country) holding Georgia in check.

Georgia has dominated this matchup, going 7-1 ATS in the past eight meetings between these two schools. The Under has been a strong play in this matchup, cashing in seven of the past eight meetings.