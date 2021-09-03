Georgia vs. Clemson Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

The marquee matchup of Week 1 features the Clemson Tigers vs. the Georgia Bulldogs. It’s a phenomenal game that spoils college football fans in the very first week of the season. But the question remains – what’s the betting angle?

The Clemson Tigers will look a bit different this season without Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne on campus, but they bring in a potential star at the quarterback position to help ease the pain. D.J. Uiagalelei is their heir apparent, and he certainly looked the part while throwing for 781 combined yards in his two starts a year ago. His main target will be Justyn Ross, who returns after missing last season due to a congenital spinal fusion, yet has 1,865 and 17 TDs to his name in his career.

Georgia is a popular playoff pick by many, as top teams like Clemson and Alabama return relatively little experience and might appear vulnerable. The Bulldogs will hope that the offensive transformation at the end of the season under USC transfer quarterback JT Daniels (over 300 yards in two of his four starts) will continue.

Georgia is a team that has had nearly everything in place to make a championship run but has fallen just short. The main cause has been the lack of an explosive offense, and some surrounding the program believe that they have finally found a remedy in Daniels. Look for Jermaine Burton to lead a talented receiving room that will be looking for someone to step up after George Pickens’s offseason ACL tear.

This appears to be a very even match on paper. Those surrounding the Clemson program believe that they may have one of the strongest defenses in the Dabo era, led by a nasty defensive front. That being said, it’s hard not to believe that Daniels is the best quarterback that the Bulldogs have had in a few years and should help move this offense into the modern era. In a close game on paper played on a neutral field, look to take the points with the underdog.

Pick: Georgia +3