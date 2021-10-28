Georgia vs. Florida Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Georgia (81.3%) vs. Florida (18.7%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Florida +455 3 Stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Georgia -14 3 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The 2021 edition of the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party pits the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs (7-0) against their rivals, the Florida Gators (4-3), at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

It’s difficult to express just how dominant this Bulldogs team has been. En route to the Number 1 ranking in the country, Georgia has suffocated opposing offenses to the tune of only 6.6 points per game. No team has scored more than 13 points in a game against this defense. Impressively, none has averaged more than five yards per play, and only two have gained more than 300 yards of total defense. Jordan Davis and Bulldogs’ defensive front have held every offense in check and should do the same here against a struggling Florida team that has lost three of its last five games.

Talk has already surfaced about the future of coach Dan Mullen with the Gators. Despite seemingly solid statistics (7.1 yards per play offensively, 5.1 defensively), their only wins are against Florida Atlantic, South Florida, Tennessee and Vanderbilt — hardly a murderer’s row. They’ve lost in each of their three true tests this year.

One element to monitor will be the quarterback rotation for the Gators. Emory Jones has started and played most of the year, but Anthony Richardson has come in like a house on fire (in a good way) in relief.

Richardson is averaging 10.6 yards per pass and 12.4 yards per rush and would bring a dangerous dual-threat element that could make this game interesting. He’s extremely explosive — averaging a touchdown every eight times he touches the ball — and there’s not much game film on him for Georgia to reference.

Georgia is the side, but there’s no official recommendation with the line over two touchdowns in a rivalry game.