Georgia vs. Tennessee Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Georgia Bulldogs (9-0) look to continue their run toward a National Championship as they head to Neyland Stadium to take on the Tennessee Volunteers (5-4) on Saturday, November 13.

Georgia has been dominant, led by a suffocating defense allowing only 6.6 points per game. No team this season has scored over 13 points against them, a testament to their consistency. Tennessee may have a shot at breaking that barrier, as they’re averaging 38.2 points per game in Year One under Josh Heupel. This may be the most dangerous downfield passing attack that the Bulldogs have seen this year. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is averaging 10.2 yards per attempt and has tossed 21 touchdowns.

Georgia should be able to take advantage of a Tennessee defense surrendering 418 yards per game. The Volunteers allowed 42 points last week against Kentucky in a narrow win, so Georgia should be able to find their points here, as they have nearly all season. It hasn’t seemed to matter who’s been at quarterback between Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels, as Bennett has performed admirably (11.8 yards per attempt), but questions remain about his ceiling against tougher competition.

Does Tennessee qualify as “tougher competition”? Likely not, but they certainly possess the ability to score points better than Georgia’s prior competition. If the Volunteers can put up a few scores on this vaunted Bulldogs defense, we may get a glimpse of how this Georgia offense (and, more importantly, the quarterback situation) responds when facing adversity.

Georgia has been dominant this season, and betting against them seems like a losing proposition. That being said, I can’t recommend taking the points with Tennessee even though they may pose some unique challenges to the Bulldogs. Georgia has been that good in 2021 — they’re not a team to fade.