Giants vs Astros MLB Betting Preview

Monday night features the San Francisco Giants and Houston Astros starting a three-game series as the visiting Giants look to climb their way back to .500. Projected starters at the time of publication are Lance McCullers Jr. for Houston, with SF standing undecided.

Let’s take a look at where the value is at in this one.

Odds

Money Line

San Francisco: +194

Houston: -230

Run Line

Houston -1.5: -112

San Francisco +1.5: -104

Total

Over 9.5: -104

Under 9.5: -118

Key Points to Consider

SF’s Outlook: SF heads into this three-game set sitting in the basement of the NL West. They will most likely start the night off with Logan Webb on the mound, recording his fourth start of the season. He earned a win in his most recent starting, giving up just two runs to Colorado in five innings.

McCullers Bouncing Back: On the other side, Houston will look to Lance McCullers who also makes his fourth start of the season. He has had an above-average return after the Tommy John surgery, getting a win vs Seattle earlier this season in his first appearance since 2018. His most recent start, however, was nothing to write home about as he allowed eight runs on seven hits in four innings after starting perfect through three innings.

Slow Start: If we are looking at this matchup, it’s tough to lean on the visitors given their pitching struggles this season. They pretty much have recorded zero quality starts this season, not super surprising given the injuries to the likes of Drew Smyly or Jeff Samardzija.

Pitching Matchup

For the Giants, Logan Webb is projected to pitch between 4-to-5 innings, giving up 9 hits for 4 runs. The Astros average 0.55 HRs off Webb in sims.

For the Astros, Lance McCullers is projected to pitch six innings, giving up six hits and under three runs. The Giants average 0.69 HRs off McCullers.

Analyst’s Pick

The OVER.

Average total score is close to 12 runs. Makes sense mostly considering the pitching concerns we have on the Giants’ side.

