Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State Betting Preview and Insights

It hasn’t been the most high-scoring bowl notoriously, which is consistent with a low total set at just 43.5. Interestingly, it’s the lowest point total set for a Cowboys’ game this year. The Badgers ended their season on a low-scoring note regarding how their final four games played out. None of those matchups saw more than 39 points scored. In addition, Oklahoma State has won its last two bowl games and has had a strong reputation in them, posting an all-time record of 21-11.
The line for this matchup has Wisconsin favored by three points with a hook. The Badgers finished the season 5-7 against the spread, while the Cowboys were 6-6. Both teams struggled down the stretch and aren’t entering this bowl game on a positive note. Mike Gundy’s overall track record speaks for itself, and there’s likely some value in backing the Cowboys to cover the points.
Regarding the total, with how these teams were trending down the stretch, it should be difficult to ignore the under 43.5 when considering the defensive strengths that’ve emerged from these programs.
Wisconsin Badgers Insights:
Wisconsin has allowed first downs on six percent of rush attempts in the red zonesince last season – best among Power Five Teams; Average: 17%
Wisconsin RBs have averaged 105.4 rushing yards per game (2,529/24) in the 1st halfsince last season – third best among FBS Teams; Average: 64.2
John Torchio (WIS) has intercepted seven passessince last season – tied for fourth most among Power Five Defensive Players
Wisconsin has allowed 86.4 yards from scrimmage per gameto RBssince last season – best among Power Five Teams; Average: 148.0
Wisconsin has allowed first downs on 14% of rush attempts since last season – best among Power Five Teams; Average: 23%
Oklahoma State Cowboys Insights:
Oklahoma State has tackled opponents for a loss on 23 of 70 rushing attempts (33% TFL%) on 3rd and shortsince last season – second best in FBS; Average: 11%.
Jason Taylor (OKS) has intercepted eight passessince last season – third most among Power Five Defensive Players
Braydon Johnson (OKS) has averaged 18.3 yards per reception (567 yards/31 catches) this season – tied for eighth best among FBS Skill Players; Average: 12.0
Oklahoma State has tackled opponents for a loss on 194 of 898 rushing attempts (22% TFL%) since last season – fifth best in FBS; Average: 16%.
Braydon Johnson (OKS) has averaged 20.4 yards per reception (245 yards/12 catches) on 1st downthis season – fifth best among Power Five Receivers; Average: 13.3
