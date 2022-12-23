Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State Betting Preview and Insights

Two Power Five programs are set to collide in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, with the Wisconsin Badgers taking on the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Last year’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl saw the Minnesota Golden Gophers handle the West Virginia Mountaineers in a tight, low-scoring affair. This bowl series has been played annually since 1989.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl Game Information

Date: Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Game Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Field

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Wisconsin (6-6), Oklahoma State (7-5)

Spread: Wisconsin (-3.5) | Moneyline: Wisconsin (-162), Oklahoma State (+134) | Total: 43.5

It hasn’t been the most high-scoring bowl notoriously, which is consistent with a low total set at just 43.5. Interestingly, it’s the lowest point total set for a Cowboys’ game this year. The Badgers ended their season on a low-scoring note regarding how their final four games played out. None of those matchups saw more than 39 points scored. In addition, Oklahoma State has won its last two bowl games and has had a strong reputation in them, posting an all-time record of 21-11.

The line for this matchup has Wisconsin favored by three points with a hook. The Badgers finished the season 5-7 against the spread, while the Cowboys were 6-6. Both teams struggled down the stretch and aren’t entering this bowl game on a positive note. Mike Gundy’s overall track record speaks for itself, and there’s likely some value in backing the Cowboys to cover the points.

Regarding the total, with how these teams were trending down the stretch, it should be difficult to ignore the under 43.5 when considering the defensive strengths that’ve emerged from these programs.

Wisconsin Badgers Insights:

Wisconsin has allowed first downs on six percent of rush attempts in the red zone since last season – best among Power Five Teams ; Average: 17%

– ; Wisconsin RBs have averaged 105.4 rushing yards per game (2,529/24) in the 1st half since last season – third best among FBS Teams ; Average: 64.2

(2,529/24) – ; John Torchio (WIS) has intercepted seven passes since last season – tied for fourth most among Power Five Defensive Players

– Wisconsin has allowed 86.4 yards from scrimmage per game to RBs since last season – best among Power Five Teams ; Average: 148.0

– ; Wisconsin has allowed first downs on 14% of rush attempts since last season – best among Power Five Teams ; Average: 23%

Oklahoma State Cowboys Insights: