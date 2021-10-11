HART MEMORIAL TROPHY FUTURES ODDS AND ANALYSIS

In reality, this is probably just a one-man race, but there are a few candidates that could surprise us.

In the past couple of years, there has been one player who is always the favorite to win the Hart Trophy, and looking at the FanDuel Sportsbook, we can see the odds reflect that fact.

TOP 10 ODDS FOR HART MEMORIAL TROPHY WINNER

Connor McDavid: +200

Nathan MacKinnon: +600

Auston Matthews: +900

Nikita Kucherov: +1900

Artemi Panarin: +2000

David Pastrnak: +2300

Leon Draisaitl: +2300

Andrei Vasilevskiy: +2300

Brayden Point: +2700

Mitchell Marner: +3000

Mathew Barzal: +3400

CONNOR MCDAVID

If you don’t want to spend a lot of time reading, Connor McDavid will win the Hart Memorial Trophy. McDavid can lose, three other players have won the trophy between his two wins, but this is his trophy to lose. McDavid is coming off a statistically historic season. Normalizing his stats from the past season puts him amongst names like Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux. McDavid isn’t just coming off one of his regular dominant seasons. He’s coming off of his most dominant season. Let’s keep in mind that hockey players typically peak at age 25, and McDavid will be turning 25-years-old in January. This year we should be privy to watching McDavid at his peak. Please take a moment to realize that we possibly haven’t seen peak McDavid yet, and then decide whether or not you want to gamble on anyone else winning the Hart.

NATHAN MACKINNON

Nathan MacKinnon is the best player on what is probably the best line in hockey. He’ll be leading what might be the best team in hockey, and we know he is obsessed with being the best player he can be. All of these facts give him an outside chance of winning the Hart.

AUSTON MATTHEWS

Auston Matthews is the best goal-scorer in hockey. Alexander Ovechkin can still rifle pucks in from his office, but Matthews is the new goal king of the NHL. Matthews won the Maurice Richard Trophy this past season without scoring an empty-net goal. He’s deadly 5-on-5 and can be even more threatening if the Leafs can put its powerplay together. We expect Matthews to dominate the league when it comes to pure goal-scoring, but it’ll be hard to dethrone McDavid for the Hart.

NIKITA KUCHEROV

Here is the man that might be able to wrestle the Hart away from McDavid. Nikita Kucherov missed all of the regular season, returned for the playoffs, and dominated. Kucherov won the Hart in 2018-19 and won back-to-back Stanley Cups the following two years. Kucherov is a few years past his prime, but while McDavid gets you +200 odds, Kucherov pays out at +1900. For those odds alone, we think a flier on Kucherov is not a bad idea.

LEON DRAISAITL

It’s hard to bet on Leon Draisaitl because he’s McDavid’s teammate and considered the second-best player on his team. He’s the Evgeni Malkin to McDavid’s Sidney Crosby. However, McDavid didn’t win back-to-back Hart Trophies. The player that won the year before him was Draisaitl. You might point out that Draisaitl won it in a year where McDavid played seven fewer games, and that’s true, but he was scoring at a better pace than McDavid that year. Draisaitl has a ton of talent, but like everyone else on this list, not named McDavid, it’s probably not enough.

