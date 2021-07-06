Hero Of The Night: Josh Anderson Keeps Canadiens Afloat In Stanley Cup Final

Josh Anderson Comes in Clutch

No sporting event had a greater meaning on Monday night than Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals. The Montreal Canadiens avoided a four-game sweep thanks to right-winger Josh Anderson. Anderson sent the Canadiens fans home happy with an overtime goal to keep the Stanley Cup dreams alive.

His game-winning goal alone was worthy of our Hero of the Night award, but it was actually his second of the day after getting Montreal on the board in the first period.

In a way, this Stanley Cup battle isn’t just between the city of Tampa Bay and Montreal; it’s a continental battle between the two neighboring countries. The Canadiens played Game 4 with the weight of Canada on their shoulders, yet they still found a way to prevail.

Montreal was looking for any sign of life in the series, and now they have it, thanks to Anderson. Ironically, it was Anderson who also set the tone for the Canadiens leading up to the game when he uttered the words, “We’re not finished yet!”

They still have a long road ahead as only four NHL teams have come back from a 3-0 deficit to win in the playoffs, and the last time it occurred was with the Los Angeles Kings in the 2014 Western Conference First Round. The only team to complete the comeback in the Stanley Cup Finals is the Canadiens’ arch-rivals, the Maple Leafs, back in 1942.

To add their name to that list, Montreal will need to take things just one game at a time. But now, with a win under their belt, maybe there’s enough belief to force a Game 6 back at the Bell Centre.

Want more NHL action? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find Game 5 odds already posted for the money line, total, and even reverse puck lines at one convenient location.