Holiday Bowl – North Carolina State vs. UCLA Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

NCST (9-3) UCLA (8-4)

Date: 12/28/21

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Petco Park

North Carolina State vs. UCLA Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

MoneyLine (Open): North Carolina State (+108) vs. UCLA (-132)

MoneyLine (Current): North Carolina State (-132) vs. UCLA (+108)

Spread (Open): North Carolina State (+2.5) vs. UCLA (-2.5)

Spread (Current): North Carolina State (-2) vs. UCLA (+2)

Game Total (Open): 60.5

Game Total (Current): 59.5

North Carolina State vs. UCLA Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The SDCCU Holiday Bowl kicks off Tuesday, December 28, between the NC State Wolfpack (9-3) and the UCLA Bruins (8-4).

Year four was a success for Chip Kelly’s UCLA Bruins, as they finished bowl eligible for the first time in his tenure. The Bruins outscored opponents by nearly ten full points per game, averaging 36.5 points per game offensively while allowing 26.8 defensively. A balanced offensive mix has been the recipe for success. The rushing attack averages 219.7 yards per game, led by Michigan Transfer Zach Charbonnet, who amassed 1,334 scrimmage yards and 13 total touchdowns. Veteran quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson finishes his career in this contest after totaling over 8,500 total yards and 76 touchdowns during his time with the Bruins.

NC State has a solid D led by a rush defense that allowed only 3.8 yards per carry. The story of the game may come down to whether or not the Wolfpack’s defensive front holds firm against a potent Bruins ground game. Cracks started to show in the armor late in the year for the once fearsome front seven, as NC State allowed 170 rushing yards to Syracuse and 299 to North Carolina to finish the season.

Wolfpack signal-caller Devin Leary broke the NC State single-season passing record, accumulating 3,433 yards and 35 touchdowns while tossing only five interceptions. The Bruins have a severe weakness in the secondary, allowing 260 yards per game through the air. Leary should be able to pick the Bruins apart.

The over seems like a good play in this contest. Leary will do his thing, and the Bruins will find a way to put up points, just as they have done all season.

