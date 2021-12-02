Houston vs. Cincinnati Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Houston (22.8%) vs. Cincinnati (77.2%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Cincinnati -10.5 – 4 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

Playoffs? Playoffs??? The Cincinnati Bearcats (12-0) likely control their destiny to the 2021 College Football Playoffs. A win Saturday night at Nippert Stadium in the AAC Championship game against the Houston Cougars (11-1) likely secures the Group of 5’s first-ever playoff bid.

A loss, on the other hand, would be catastrophic for this program. There is an immense amount of pressure on Cincinnati’s shoulders — when’s the next time that the Group of 5 will have this great of a chance at reaching the playoffs? Lose now, and your hopes will be squandered.

Houston is an appealing underdog in this spot. They’ve flown under the radar all season, racking up an 11-1 record while sporting a top-20 scoring offense and defense. Dana Holgorsen’s first few years in town may have rocked the boat, but he seems to have steadied the ship in an impressive 2021 showing.

While the statistics look impressive at first, they start to wilt somewhat when put under a microscope. According to ESPN’s FPI, the Cougars have the 129th-ranked strength of schedule. In other words, they’ve had the second-easiest schedule in the entire country — we hope you’d be 11-1 with that being the case!

Cincinnati has been tested before and came out on top, securing a 24-13 win in South Bend to hand the Fighting Irish their only loss of the season. The Bearcats are the rightful favorite in this spot, but this seems like a few too many points to be laying. For one, there’s a massive amount of pressure, and it would be understandable if they came out of the gates tight due to the magnitude of their situation. For another, they’ve failed to impress at spots this season — most notably in one-score victories over Navy and Tulsa.