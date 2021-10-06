Houston vs. Tulane Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

The Houston Cougars look to build upon a strong 4-1 start to the season as they take on the Tulane Green Wave on Thursday, October 7.

Houston will be on the road for the second straight AAC game. The first game went about as well as possible, as they shellacked Tulsa 45-10 as 3.5-point underdogs. Can Dana Holgorsen and company build upon this momentum against a struggling Tulane team?

To say that Tulane is struggling might be an understatement. They sit at 1-4 on the season, with their only win coming against FCS school Morgan State. They’ve been the victim of a tough schedule — it’s hard to blame them for losses to Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and UAB. Last week’s 52-29 blowout loss to East Carolina was concerning, especially on the defensive side of the ball, where they allowed the Pirates to accumulate 612 yards of offense.

That side of the ball has been a cause for concern all season, as the Green Wave are allowing opposing offenses to gain 6.4 yards per play on the season. Houston would certainly appear to have an edge there, as their defense is holding offenses to only 4.5 yards per play on the season and haven’t allowed more than 20 points in a game since the first week of the season.

Houston has turned to a new running back in freshman Alton McCaskill. He has eight touchdowns on the season.

The Cougars have fared well on the road against Tulane, going 6-2 ATS in their past eight such contests.

Tulane has been a covering machine at home, though, going 10-2 ATS in their past 12 in their friendly confines.

How will the Green Wave respond after their worst start through five games in the Willie Fritz era? This game may go a long way in determining the outcome of the season.