Houston vs. Tulsa Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Houston Cougars will travel to H.A. Chapman Stadium to take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in a Friday night conference showdown in the AAC on October 1.

The Cougars enter at 3-1 but are listed as +4 underdogs to the 1-3 Golden Hurricane. It’s a clear sign that oddsmakers are not buying into the records of each team. Houston has amassed three victories over subpar competition in Rice, Grambling State, and Navy while losing its only step-up in competition against Texas Tech 38-21. That loss hasn’t aged particularly well, as Tech got demolished 70-35 by Texas last weekend.

Tulsa stumbled out of the gates by losing to UC Davis, an FCS school, and then taking two close losses against Oklahoma State and Ohio State. They got back in the win column with a 41-34 victory over Arkansas State last week and will be eager to show that last year’s surprising 6-3 record was no fluke.

This experienced Golden Hurricane team returns 19 starters to a successful team from a year ago. The offense has looked improved over the past two weeks, and they’re actually averaging 6.9 yards per play on the season while limiting opposing offenses to 5.6 yards per play. Having those numbers against pretty good competition for AAC standards is impressive and a sign why they’re favored in this one.

For reference, Houston only holds a 5.2 to 4.6 yards per play advantage despite feasting on weak competition.

Tulsa has been on a roll in conference play, covering the spread in seven of their past eight AAC games. Look for that streak to continue here as they welcome conference play after a difficult non-conference schedule.

The total is also worth a look, as Tulsa’s defense is the strength of their team, and Houston’s defense has been rock solid to start the year, albeit against low-level opposition.

Pick: Under 54.5