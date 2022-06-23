Iga Swiatek Favored Heading Into Women's Draw at Wimbledon

The women’s world number one player Iga Swiatek is drawing significant interest at Wimbledon to add to what’s already been a successful year.

Swiatek will headline Wimbledon as the number one seed, while Anett Kontaveit and Ons Jabeur are the second and third seeds. Of note with the women’s draw is that the top seed has won both major tournaments this season, with Ashleigh Barty coming out on top at the Australian Open while Swiatek was victorious at the French Open.

Multiple of the top women’s players in the world will not be able to participate in this tournament because of a ban on Russian and Belarusian players due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Those players include world number six Aryna Sabalenka, Daria Kasatkina, Victoria Azarenka, Veronika Kudermetova, and Ekaterina Alexandrova, all currently ranked players inside the top 30.

Swiatek’s game is on point right now, winning her past 35 matches overall and her past six tournaments. The 21-year-old Polish phenom is the odds-on favorite to win at Wimbledon at +150. No other player owns odds greater than +100o, with Cori Gauff and Jabeur listed at that number to round out the top three. Kontaveit, the second seed, has odds of +2000. Jabeur could be Swiatek’s biggest challenger at this event, holding the second-most victories this season.

The great Serena Williams will also compete at Wimbledon this year after exiting last year’s tournament in the first round due to her slipping on the grass court and sustaining an injury. Seven of William’s 23 career Grand Slam singles titles have come at this historic tournament, and she’ll boast odds of +1400 this go around.

There’s already been some notable line movement with qualifying for the event going on. Swiatek opened at +1000 and is now +150, while Jabeur opened at +2800 and is now +1000.

Swiatek has been drawing a fair share of interest in ticket percentage, where she owns the highest number with 35.4% of tickets, while Jabeur owns 9.3%, followed by Gauff with 8.5% to round out the top three.

The money has also been following Swiatek, who currently boasts 56.4% of the handle, with the next highest participant being Barty with 7.6%, and Jabeur with precisely 6%.

Swiatek, Jabeur, and Williams are listed as the book’s biggest liabilities.

Below you can find the top five favorites to win at Wimbledon this year from the BetMGM Sportsbook.