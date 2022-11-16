BETTING NCAA NCAAF
04:36 PM, November 16, 2022

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Michigan State Spartans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Indiana Hoosiers (3-7) @ Michigan State Spartans (5-5)

Date: Nov. 19 | Time: 12:00 p.m. ET | TV: BTN

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Indiana Hoosiers  Open +13.5   -110   O 45.5   -115   +430  
 Current +10.5   -114   47.5   -115   +310  
Michigan State Spartans  Open -13.5   -110   U 45.5   -105   -600  
 Current -10.5   -106   47.5   -105   -400  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 13 road games over the last 2 seasons, Indiana is 6-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 49.6 points per game which has been on average 4.5 points under the line for those games.

In 16 home games over the last 2 seasons, Michigan State is 10-6-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 54.7 points per game which has been on average 1 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, Indiana and Michigan State average 52.2 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 4.7 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 13 road games over the last 2 seasons, Indiana is 4-9-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -13.2 points per game which has been on average 2.3 points worse than the spread for those games.

In 16 home games over the last 2 seasons, Michigan State is 7-9-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 3.7 points per game which has been on average 1.4 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Indiana and Michigan State average 8.4 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 2.1 points under the current line for the home team. This favors the visitor spread.