Indiana vs. Penn State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Indiana (18.4%) vs. Penn State (81.6%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Indiana +13 – 2 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Indiana Hoosiers (2-2) travel to Happy Valley to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) in a Big Ten showdown on Saturday, October 2.

It’ll be the much-anticipated rematch of last year’s epic 36-35 win for Indiana in overtime on a controversial call in which Hoosier quarterback Michael Penix Jr. stretched for the two-point conversion to win the game.

Although that was a great win for Indiana at home, they’ve come up winless in their past ten trips on the road against Penn State. They’ve struggled to find consistency as they hoped to ride the momentum from last year’s 6-2 finish. However, their two losses on the year can’t be faulted too much — Iowa and Cincinnati are both currently ranked in the top ten.

The offensive numbers aren’t great (4.8 yards per play), to say the least. Penix has struggled to move the ball through the air, completing only 55% of his passes for 5.9 yards per attempt. They won’t face an easy task in scoring on a Penn State defense that is among the top in the country, allowing only 15 points and 325 yards per game.

The Nittany Lions are rolling hotter than any team in the country, with wins over Wisconsin and Auburn already under their belt. The offense has been revitalized under new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, and they’re now dangerous on both sides of the football.

Penn State is undoubtedly a team that is rolling and primed for a big year, but this seems like a lot of points to lay against a solid Indiana team. Does Indiana look elite this year? Almost certainly not, but their only two losses came against top-ten teams. They lost both games by double digits, but the final score is misleading in both — they threw two pick-sixes against Iowa and were ahead of Cincinnati in the fourth quarter before collapsing.

Penn State is undoubtedly the better team, but it’s tough to lay this many points in this matchup. The model likes Indiana as a two-star play.