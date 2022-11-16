Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Sportsgrid-Staff
Iowa Hawkeyes (6-4) @ Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-3)
Date: Nov. 19 | Time: 4:00 p.m. ET | TV: FOX
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
Spread
Total
Moneyline
Iowa Hawkeyes
Open
+3
-110
O 32.5
-110
+112
Current
+2.5
-106
32.5
-110
+115
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Open
-3
-110
U 32.5
-110
-134
Current
-2.5
-114
32.5
-110
-138
Betting Trends:
Totals:
In 13 road games over the last 2 seasons, Iowa is 6-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 43.2 points per game which has been on average 0.7 points under the line for those games.
In 16 home games over the last 2 seasons, Minnesota is 6-10-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 44.3 points per game which has been on average 6.3 points under the line for those games.
On the average combined, Iowa and Minnesota average 43.7 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 11.2 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.
Spread:
In 13 road games over the last 2 seasons, Iowa is 9-3-1 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 6.8 points per game which has been on average 7.5 points better than the spread for those games.
In 16 home games over the last 2 seasons, Minnesota is 5-10-1 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 11.4 points per game which has been on average 0.4 points worse than the spread for those games.
On the average combined, Iowa and Minnesota average 2.3 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 0.2 points under the current line for the home team. This favors the visitor spread.
