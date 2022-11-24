BETTING NCAA NCAAF
05:35 PM, November 24, 2022

Iowa State Cyclones vs. TCU Horned Frogs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Iowa State Cyclones (4-7) @ #4 TCU Horned Frogs (11-0)

Date: Nov. 26 | Time: 4:00 p.m. ET | TV: FOX

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Iowa State Cyclones  Open +10.5   -108   O 47.5   -114   +375  
 Current +9.5   -102   47.5   -114   +330  
TCU Horned Frogs  Open -10.5   -112   U 47.5   -106   -500  
 Current -9.5   -120   47.5   -106   -430  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 11 road games over the last 2 seasons, Iowa State is 4-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 47.7 points per game which has been on average 3.5 points under the line for those games.

In 14 home games over the last 2 seasons, TCU is 8-6-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 63.4 points per game which has been on average 3.2 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, Iowa State and TCU average 55.5 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 8 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 11 road games over the last 2 seasons, Iowa State is 5-6-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 3.0 points per game which has been on average 1.6 points worse than the spread for those games.

In 14 home games over the last 2 seasons, TCU is 6-7-1 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 12.1 points per game which has been on average 1.5 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Iowa State and TCU average 4.5 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 5.5 points under the current line for the home team. This favors the visitor spread.