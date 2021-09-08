Iowa vs. Iowa State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Iowa Hawkeyes will head to Ames to take on the Iowa State Cyclones in a heated rivalry match. Historically, the Hawkeyes have had the clear upper hand in this seriously, with a 45-22 record overall in this rivalry, including victories in five straight. The two teams did not meet last year due to the COVID-19 altered schedule. The last matchup occurred on September 14, 2019, with the Hawkeyes edging out an 18-17 victory.

Iowa had one of the most impressive performances of any team in college football in Week 1, coming away with a dominant 34-6 victory over Indiana. It was expected to be a close game between the two teams, but Iowa had other plans. Despite returning only 13 starters, they looked as impressive as anyone in the opener. They held Indiana to only 233 total yards on 3.6 yards per play and intercepted quarterback Michael Penix Jr. three times — two of which were returned for touchdowns.

Iowa State, on the other hand, limped out of the gates with a narrow 16-10 victory over FCS school Northern Iowa. They couldn’t muster much offense, finishing with only 335 total yards. Star running back Breece Hall, who had 1,572 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2020, was limited to just 69 yards on 23 carries.

It was a concerning performance from the Cyclones, but keep in mind that they’ve struggled year after year in opening games under Matt Cambell. In 2018 they managed only three points in a loss to Iowa; 2019 saw another narrow 29-26 win over Northern Iowa; last year they were upset 31-14 by Louisiana.

This appears to be an example of overreacting after Week 1. Iowa State returns virtually every key contributor to a team that only lost three times a season ago, with two of those losses coming to Oklahoma. They get a home game here and will be riled up to get revenge on the Hawkeyes after losing five straight in this rivalry. This may be the best team they’ve ever assembled in Ames, and they won’t let an opportunity at a historic season be ruined this early in the season.

Pick: Iowa State -4.5