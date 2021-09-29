Iowa vs. Maryland Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

In a battle of unbeatens in the Big Ten, the 4-0 Iowa Hawkeyes go on the road to take on the 4-0 Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field on Friday, October 1.

While both teams have had success to the tune of an undefeated record, they’ve also both been money makers for bettors: both teams are 3-1 ATS to begin the season.

Iowa has relished the role of favorite, going 6-2 ATS in their last eight games when laying points.

The Hawkeyes’ success thus far has been predicated on a stifling defense allowing only 11 points per game. Offenses are struggling to find much room to maneuver, averaging only 271.5 yards of offense on 3.9 yards per play against Iowa.

The offense hasn’t been leaned on early, but results are still to be determined if they can air it out when needed. They’ve relied on talented running back Tyler Goodson (364 yards, 5 TDs), while quarterback Spencer Petras has completed 59.8% of his passes for only 6.4 yards per attempt.

Maryland’s defense has shown signs of life, improving from 32 points per game allowed in 2020 to a robust 14.2 in 2021.

The Terrapin offense has been the story of the season thus far, though, averaging 37.2 yards per game. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has completed 75.5% of his passes for 1340 yards and ten touchdowns to go with only one interception. He’ll face his toughest test of the season in this fearsome Hawkeye defense.

This starts a tough couple of games for Maryland, who has to take on Ohio State next week — that’s two top-ten opponents in eight days. It’s a potential look-ahead spot for Iowa, though, who hosts Penn State next week.