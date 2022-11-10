Iowa vs. Penn State: Series History, All-Time Records, Wins

When these two programs meet, it is an old-fashioned dogfight. It’s a series with scores like 6-4 and 17-12. While it is not a highly-played series, it is circled on most Big Ten fans’ calendars. In true Big Ten fashion, this series will not be played in 2022 but will be renewed in 2023.

Penn State vs. Iowa Series History

While this series dates back to 1930, the two programs have met just 31 times. Penn State leads the all-time series 17-14. The lack of games in this series is two-fold. First, Penn State did not join the Big Ten until the 1994 football season. Second, they have been in separate divisions since 2011, leading to just eight games since 2010.

Penn State has more wins and a better all-time winning percentage but trails Iowa in both claimed national titles and conference titles (one has to be in a conference to win it).

Lately, Penn State has owned the series winning six of the last eight. However, Iowa has won the previous two.

Penn State vs. Iowa All-Time Records

Category Penn State Iowa All-Time Wins 916 682 All-Time Win Pct. .687 .543 Conference Titles 4 13 National Titles 2 5

The only way the Hawkeyes and the Nittany Lions will face each other in 2022 is in the Big Ten Championship Game, which does not look like it will happen. However, Iowa will travel to Penn State on September 23, 2023.

The Nittany Lions are likely out of the Big Ten East race, but they are still in play for a New Year’s Six Bowl. A ten-win season is still on the table as Penn State righted the ship in Bloomington by blowing out the Hoosiers 45-14. This Saturday, the Nittany Lions welcome a bowl team in the Maryland Terrapins. Penn State leads that series 41-3-1.

Despite all of their offensive issues, the Hawkeyes are just one win away from bowl eligibility after a shutdown win over Purdue in West Lafayette. The Hawkeyes return home this weekend to host Wisconsin. The two programs have split the last two meetings, and the winner will get their sixth victory of the season.