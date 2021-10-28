Iowa vs. Wisconsin Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Iowa (48%) vs. Wisconsin (52.1%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Iowa +146 2 Stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Iowa +3.5 2 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) look to rebound after their first loss of the season, heading to Madison to take on the Wisconsin Badgers (4-3) Saturday.

Iowa has the advantage of coming into this game off a bye. Last time out against Purdue at home, the Hawkeyes were beaten soundly 24-7 and were outgained 464 to 273. Benefiting from the number one turnover margin in the country entering that contest, the Hawkeyes finally lost the turnover battle (four-to-one) and were otherwise outplayed on the evening.

The Badgers, meanwhile, look to build momentum following three straight victories. They, too, played Purdue last time out but soundly defeated the Boilermakers 30-13. This hasn’t been a Wisconsin team that we’re used to seeing, but they’re still effective in the trenches and are solid defensively.

Both games feature underwhelming offenses and good defenses, explaining why the total is so low. The Hawkeyes manage only 311 yards of total offense and 4.6 yards per play, while the Badgers average 364 yards and 5.2 yards per play.

In a game where both teams will want to establish the running game and shut down the opponent on the ground, Wisconsin appears slightly more capable at doing both. Quarterback Graham Mertz (two touchdowns and seven interceptions) must limit his turnovers to avoid another turnover-laden Iowa win. He only attempted eight passes last week, a dream game plan that they’ll look to emulate whenever possible.

Iowa has been a covering machine, going 7-2 ATS in its past nine games.

Wisconsin hasn’t defended their home turf from a betting standpoint, going 1-5 ATS in its last six home games.

The model likes Iowa in this spot. While I won’t talk you out of taking +3.5 in a close match-up that’s expected to be low scoring, I can’t see how you can back the Hawkeyes with much confidence this week.