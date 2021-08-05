Is There Value On Any Long Shots For The Premier League Golden Boot?

The Golden Boot is coveted as the ultimate feat for an attacker in a season, an award given to the player scoring the most goals across the season. FanDuel Sportsbook is currently offering preseason odds on the award, and now is the best time to take advantage of some great value some players have to offer. Let’s take a look at one striker who could cash a big-ticket if he topped the league in scoring.

Patrick Bamford (+2900)

Patrick Bamford had a strong showing in the Premier League last season and thrived as the centerpiece in an incredibly progressive Leeds United side. Manager Marcelo Bielsa is known for his hyper-aggressive style, which leads to plenty of chances and, in turn, plenty of goals. Bamford was a beneficiary of this, bagging a club-high 17 goals, with 15 coming from open play. He ranked third in the Premier League in non-penalty expected goals, and due to only taking and converting two penalty kicks on the season, he fell behind the rest in the race for the Golden Boot.

While Leeds took the second-least penalties in the league last season with just four, it’s likely that they will find themselves at the spot more often this season based on luck. Since Bamford only took over penalty duties from teammate Mateusz Klich later on last season, expect more opportunities for him from the spot this year.

At this price, nearly any player who is the starting striker for such an attacking side will have some level of value, and that’s what you see here with Bamford. He will get plenty of chances, and after playing in every single match last season, there is a path for him to take the award home. Take a shot with the Leeds target man at a great price.