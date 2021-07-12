Italy Defeats England In Penalties To Win Euro 2020

Italy Win Euro 2020

EURO 2020 failed to come home on Sunday as Italy won the final against England in what was an unbelievable scene. The entertaining match ended in a penalty shoot-out where Italy got the job done in a 3-2 triumph.

England found the opening goal just two minutes into the game from Luke Shaw who struck a beautiful goal. At the time, it felt like everyone is saying that everything is in line for England to win. But, Italy had a long time — 88 minutes — to counter that. It wasn’t as if they scored in the 88th minute and you’re not gonna be able to do much to counter what just happened.

It felt like it was only a matter of time before the Italians would break through because even in the second half of this game, they were putting serious pressure on England who couldn’t just sit on one side and expect to just hold up and hopefully our goalie stands on his head and we can pull this one out. You have to stay aggressive. England didn’t stay aggressive and they go into extra time with no goals.

You go into penalty shots where a lot of stuff goes up in the air. Following the loss, people began to question the thought process of Gareth Southgate when choosing who took the penalty kicks. It’s hard to ever expect Rashford, who is a great penalty taker, Sancho, and Saka to all three in a row, to miss penalties like that. That just isn’t something you would ever have expected to happen.

