Jimbo Fisher Claps Back at Nick Saban SEC War of Words

Two of the most iconic college football coaches, Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher, are at odds after some comments made by the Alabama head coach on Wednesday.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban made multiple statements about the Texas A&M program and their recruiting process. Let’s just say, those words didn’t sit well with the Aggies coach.

Saban was speaking about recruiting and having the second-best ranked class last year, behind only Texas A&M.

“I mean, we were second in recruiting last year. A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team — made a deal for name, image, likeness. We didn’t buy one player, all right? But I don’t know if we’re going to be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it. It’s tough.”

Saban also mentioned that Crimson Tide players made $3 million last year and that only 25 players were able to leverage NIL opportunities.

It’s reasonable to say that Fisher and the Aggies program didn’t exactly care for Saban’s remarks, and he followed that up by giving some thoughts of his own.

“We never bought anybody. No rules are broken. Nothing was done wrong. It’s a shame that you’ve got to sit here and defend 17-year-old kids and families and Texas A&M. Because we do things right. We’re always going to do things right. We’re always going to be here. We’re doing a heck of a job.”

Fisher didn’t stop there and even took things further with his thoughts on Saban and the Alabama program.

“It’s despicable that a reputable head coach can come out and say this when he doesn’t get his way. The narcissist in him doesn’t allow those things to happen. It’s ridiculous when he’s not on top. ”

This comes after Texas A&M was able to sign five five-star prospects in the 2022 recruiting class, which is thought to be one of the best in recent memory.

Things only escalated from there for Fisher, who also added some fiery remarks about Saban.

“Go dig into how God did his deal. You may find out a lot of things you don’t want to know. We build him up to be the czar of football. Go dig into his past, or anybody’s that’s ever coached with him. You can find out anything you want to find out, what he does and how he does it. It’s despicable.”

Texas A&M will visit Alabama on October 8th this season and it’s going to be very interesting to watch the build-up off the field behind this matchup.

Saban’s Tide are currently a 16-point favorite over the Aggies at FanDuel Sportsbook in their SEC West clash.