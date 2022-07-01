Joey Chestnut or the Field? Hot Dog Eating Insights

The Fourth of July showdown again has Joey Chestnut as a massive favorite to win the International Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Nathan’s hot dogs have been a long-time sponsor of the event, which has been taking place since 1972 and has been must-see TV if you can stomach watching this type of competition.

Last year’s champion in Chestnut ate a record 76 hot dogs, and if you’re someone that follows these types of competitions, you already know what’s in these hot dogs and the calories they bring to the table. In case you don’t, here’s some insight. Each Nathan’s hot dog used during the competition has a total of 130 calories, along with 12 grams of fat. If you do the math of the amount Chestnut ate to break last year’s record, that’s an ungodly 9,120 calories. Consider that the average male adult’s daily caloric intake should be slightly above 2000, depending on your body type and size, so you can quickly see how absurd those numbers are.

After taking down 76 last year, the over/under for this event for Chestnut is currently set at 74.5, with the over being the favorite at -135, compared to the under sitting at +105. It’s hard to bet against one of the best professional eaters on the planet, but there are questions about whether he can take down more than 75 for the second consecutive year. Chestnut has won the last six events on July 4, averaging 73 hot dogs per sitting. Can a professional eater continue getting better with age? Time will tell.

There’s no value considering Chestnut to win the event, priced at -3000, but compared to taking the field at +1000. Is this the year that an upset finally transpires? It’s possible, but it’s hard to say in these professional eating settings.

On the women’s side, there’s plenty of intrigue surrounding Miki Sudo, who currently owns better odds than Chestnut to win her event at -5000. The field is listed at +1100, and much like on the men’s side of things, it’s hard to envision someone taking down Sudo.

Sudo currently has an over/under set at 49.5, with the over holding plus-money value at +125, compared to the under sitting at -165. She didn’t compete in last year’s event due to her pregnancy, but she’s back competing as a heavy favorite again. The last time Sudo competed, she took down 48 hot dogs, and it’s difficult to see her exceeding that number this time, making the under a safer play.