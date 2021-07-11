July 11th Euro 2020 Betting Guide: Best Bets, Odds, and Picks

After a month, EURO 2020 will come to a close on Sunday as a blockbuster final will take place between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium in London. The Italians will hope to secure their first major tournament trophy since the 2006 World Cup, while England is fighting for its first since the 1966 World Cup. The kick-off is set for 3:00 p.m.

Italy vs. England Match Info & Start Time

Italy vs. England

Date: Sunday, July 11, 2021

Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

Venue: Wembley Stadium – London, England

Coverage: ESPN

Italy vs. England Spread & Odds

Moneyline: Italy (+220) | England (+145) | Draw (+190)

Spread: Italy +1 (-195) | England -1 (+450)

Italy vs. England Predictions & Picks

Italy To Have 13 Or More Shots (+165)



Italy vs. England News, Analysis, and Picks

Italy has been a rampant shooting side going forwards, both at EURO 2020 and in the competition’s qualifying. They often thrive off possession and attacking the wide areas with dynamic fullbacks who will create shots for themselves or send in progressive passes and crosses to set up their attacking teammates.

In their 16 matches in the EURO 2020 tournament and qualifying as well as three World Cup qualifying matches, the Italians have attempted at least 13 shots in 14 of them. England is a side that will allow Italy to have possession, which they prefer to do, naturally giving them more chances to finish their spells of possession off with a shot at goal.

The English showed in their match against Germany that they looked to shut down the attack’s biggest strength which was their ability to play through their fullbacks and with width in the final third, similar to how Italy chooses to attack. If England can pose the same issues defensively, Italy will be forced to play more centralized and possibly take shots from outside the 18-yard box as a settled attempt after a long spell. Take Italy on a number with great value at plus money to find their fair share of shots at goal today.