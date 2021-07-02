July 2nd Euro 2020 Betting Guide: Best Bets, Odds, and Picks

The quarterfinals kick-off at EURO 2020 on Friday, and the matches are beginning to become blockbusters. Switzerland and Spain get things started at noon EST from Krestovsky Stadium in St. Petersburg as the winner will secure the first spot in the semifinal. Belgium will take on Italy in the match following at 3:00 p.m. EST at Allianz Arena in Munich.

Switzerland vs. Spain Match Info & Start Time

Switzerland vs. Spain

Date: Friday, July 1, 2021

Start Time: 12 p.m. ET

Venue: Krestovsky Stadium – St. Petersburg, Russia

Coverage: ESPN

Switzerland vs. Spain Spread & Odds

Moneyline: Switzerland (+480) | Spain (-160) | Draw (+270)

Spread: Switzerland +1 (+130) | Spain -1 (+175)

Switzerland vs. Spain Predictions & Picks

Over 2.5 Goals (-108)



Switzerland vs. Spain News, Analysis, and Picks

Spain struggled mightily to find the back of the net by converting just one goal in their first two fixtures on 4.1 xG (expected goals). Since then, the Spanish have bagged ten goals and have found their form in the attack. Although they were unable to hold a two-goal lead in the final minutes of their Round of 16 match against Croatia, they racked up two more goals in extra time to secure the victory. Expect them to continue to create big chances and find ways to convert them into goals.

As for Switzerland, they come off the back of the shock of the tournament so far with their win over France in penalties. They showed in that match that they are more than willing to go forward rather than sit deep in a low block against superior competition. Expect more of the same here from the Swiss, which may leave things quite open on both ends, which is what led to six goals being scored in their previous match. Take the over here between these two in the quarterfinal.

Belgium vs. Italy Match Info & Start Time

Belgium vs. Italy

Date: Friday, July 1, 2021

Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

Venue: Allianz Arena – Munich, Germany

Coverage: ESPN

Belgium vs. Italy Spread & Odds

Moneyline: Belgium (+230) | Italy (+135) | Draw (+195)

Spread: Belgium +1 (-195) | Italy -1 (+430)

Belgium vs. Italy Predictions & Picks

Belgium Draw No Bet (+116)



Belgium vs. Italy News, Analysis, and Picks

These two may be the remaining favorites at EURO 2020, which makes for the best matchup thus far. Belgium comes off a statement win over Portugal while Italy snuck by Austria through extra time in the round of 16. Both sides are at plus money, but the Belgians are slight underdogs at +230. It feels more like a straight-up pick-em based on their most recent results, but Italy looked incredibly strong in group play after not allowing a single goal.

The availability of midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is invaluable for Belgium if they want a shot against a strong Italian backline. His playmaking and finishing were both on full display when he assisted one goal and scored another in Belgium’s comeback win over Denmark in the group stage. His capability alongside clinical striker Romelu Lukaku has caused fits for every opposition they have faced and will likely do the same here, even against the strong Italian defense. Take the Belgians with some insurance as this one could certainly see extra time.