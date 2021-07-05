July 6th Euro Betting Guide: Best Bets, Odds, and Picks

Italy vs. Spain Match Info & Start Time

Italy vs. Spain

Date: Tuesday, July 6

Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Wembley — London, England

Coverage: ESPN

Italy vs. Spain Spread & Odds

Moneyline: Italy: (+145) | Spain: (+200 )

Spread: Italy: -1 (+450) | Spain +1 (-210)

All Euro 2020 betting lines, odds, and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Italy vs. Spain Predictions & Picks

Italy -1 (+420)

Over 1.5 Goals (-260)

Italy vs. Spain News, Analysis, and Picks

The two most successful scoring teams in the tournament collide in London this Tuesday as Italy (+145) takes on Spain (+200) at the iconic Wembley stadium. There should be no shortage of scoring in this one as we are treated to the two most potent attacks thus far, having found the back of the net 23 times between them. Since they are also the two teams with the most attempts on target, this is hardly a surprise, and we should see some busy keepers come Tuesday.

Italy has been one of the most impressive squads so far in the tournament, winning all of their matches by a tidy 11-2 margin. The Italians are also unbeaten in 32 games and have now won 13 in a row. Once again, Italy is proving they have the uncanny ability to peak at precisely the right time. The Italians have been growing steadily better as the tournament has progressed. Their latest match was no exception as the Azzurri dispatched world number one ranked Belgium with relatively few moments of worry. The only bad news out of the Italy camp is losing their star Left Back Leonardo Spinazzola to a torn Achilles tendon. The loss of Spinazzola is of no minor significance as the 28-year-old has been named man of the match in three of his past four matches. Chelsea’s Emerson Palmeri looks the logical replacement, and he has some rather big shoes to fill. But in typical Italian resilience, the team has been using his loss as a rallying cry as they prepare for Spain. Videos of Italian players singing “Ole Ole Spinna!” have gone viral and portray an Italian team mentally ready for the Spanish armada despite adversity.

Spain has also enjoyed some very impressive wins, scoring a tournament-leading 12 goals and underscoring that by having the tournament’s best passing and possession stats. The Spanish have shown some chinks in the armor over the past two matches, however. Allowing Croatia to score three times and needing extra time to seal a victory, Spain then had to go all the way to penalties to see off a ten-man Switzerland. Spain manager Luis Enrique will know that such defensive lapses could carry severe punishment from this high octane Azzurri side. The Spanish, who have enjoyed large swaths of possession against opponents thus far, may find that they will need to be prepared to defend much more in this match.

Memories of the 2012 final when Spain dominated Italy to a four-nill victory seem very distant indeed. In fact, the stingy Italian defense has only allowed four goals in total in its last 16 games. Struggling Spanish striker Alvaro Morata will be especially aware of this. The striker has had some woeful missed goal attempts, including a missed penalty that has led to death threats from angry Roja supporters. The rather unenviable task of turning your goalscoring fortunes around versus a merciless Italian backline seems cruel and unusual punishment, but the Italians will be in no mood for leniency.

