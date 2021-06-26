June 26th Euro 2020 Betting Guide: Best Bets, Odds, and Picks

The EURO 2020 knockout stage is finally upon us as two matches await on Saturday in the Round of 16 to kick things off. Wales and Denmark get us started in bracket play as they battle it out at noon EST in Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands, for a spot in the quarterfinals. Austria hopes to pull off a shocker as they take on Group A winners Italy in Wembley Stadium immediately following at 3:00 p.m. EST.

Wales vs. Denmark Match Info & Start Time

Wales vs. Denmark

Date: Saturday, June 26th, 2021

Start Time: 12 p.m. ET

Venue: Johan Cruyff Arena – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Coverage: ESPN

Wales vs. Denmark Spread & Odds

All Euro 2020 betting lines, odds, and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Wales (+400) | Denmark (-120) | Draw (+210)

Spread: Wales +1 (-110) | Denmark -1 (+260)

Wales vs. Denmark Predictions & Picks

Wales Three-Way Moneyline (+400)



Wales vs. Denmark News, Analysis, and Picks

The Welsh surprisingly found a second place in Group A after being deemed the likely cellar dwellers of the grouping and have shown some class in doing so. Their defeat of Turkey and solid effort against the Italians have at times made them look like a formidable foe heading into this stage. Star players in midfield and attack such as Gareth Bale, Daniel James, and Aaron Ramsey give them a shot at creating something brilliant at any point in any match. Wins over Mexico and the Czech Republic – a fellow member of the knockout stage – have shown their ability to play up to opponents.

With the near tragedy to star midfielder Christian Eriksen, Denmark has had an emotional ride. After accruing zero points in their first two fixtures during the group stage, a motivating performance against Russia on Monday was enough to see them through to the Round of 16 after finishing as group runners-up. The Russians didn’t put up much of a fight and are typically not a win that proves much in European football. The Danes struggled against talent and showed their vulnerabilities against Belgium as they took an early 1-0 lead but eventually fell apart and let all three points slip away in a 2-1 defeat. Wales has the pace and ability to break down an iffy Denmark defense and is priced in as a live dog. Take Wales to pull off the heavy upset.

Italy vs. Austria Match Info & Start Time

Italy vs. Austria

Date: Saturday, June 26th, 2021

Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

Venue: Wembley Stadium – London, England

Coverage: ESPN

Italy vs. Austria Spread & Odds

All Euro 2020 betting lines, odds, and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Italy (-220) | Austria (+650) | Draw (+300)

Spread: Italy -1 (+145) | Austria +1 (+170)

Italy vs. Austria Predictions & Picks

Italy To Win To Nil (+104)



Italy vs. Austria News, Analysis, and Picks

Italy has arguably been the most impressive side at EURO 2020 as they are just one of two nations yet to allow a goal and have scored the 2nd most out of any team in the tournament. Their backline has held sturdy and never shown any real weaknesses while their attack is filled with weapons across the field, especially when they have possession and get midfielders forward and overlapping fullbacks. Based on football that has been played since the start of the competition, Italy should be the favorites to win the trophy.

As for Austria, they have looked uninspired at times. Their win over Ukraine was a step in the right direction, but their lack of ambition and perseverance against the Netherlands looked worrisome. Although they were without striker Marko Arnautović due to a one-match ban in that fixture, they lacked any bite in attack and were easily shot down by a Dutch defense that was exposed by the likes of Ukraine in their opening fixture.

The Italians have a significantly higher level of quality at nearly every position on the pitch here and should be able to breeze by an Austrian side that looks to be lacking some tenacity when they play. Take Italy to win and shut down their opponent on Saturday.