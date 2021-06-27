June 27 Euro Betting Guide: Best Bets, Odds, and Picks

Belgium vs. Portugal Match Info & Start Time

Belgium vs. Portugal

Date: Sunday, June 27

Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla — Seville, Spain

Coverage: ESPN

Belgium vs. Portugal Spread & Odds

Moneyline: Belgium: (+145) | Portugal: (+200 )

Spread: Belgium: -1 (+440) | Portugal +1 (-210)

Belgium vs. Portugal Predictions & Picks

Belgium -1 (+440)

Over 1.5 Goals (-300)

Belgium vs. Portugal News, Analysis, and Picks

Two tournament favorites collide in Seville, Spain, as defending champions Portugal (+200 ) takes on the number one FIFA ranked team, Belgium (+145) in group of sixteen action.

Surviving the group of death if only by the skin of their teeth, Portugal should be cautiously optimistic coming into the match. A three nill thumping of Hungary and a 2-2 draw with World champions France was enough to snatch 3rd place in the group. Only a pair of penalties converted by Ronaldo saw the champions escape elimination versus the French in the final group game. The Portuguese feel a collective sigh of relief as they look once again to their talisman Christiano Ronaldo, who leads all scorers in the tournament with five.

Belgium also enjoyed group stage success, topping group B, winning all three of their matches with relatively little difficulty. Scoring seven goals and only allowing one in seeing off Denmark, Finland, and Russia. Indeed, the golden generation of Belgian football is once again gaining steam in the race to the quarter-finals.

The passing accuracy of the Belgians (89%) will be of concern to Portugal as their defensive lines were breached four times by a Germany who also plays a similar style to Belgium. Belgium also boasts the same tournament-leading passing prowess as Germany, which is more bad news for Portugal. Even after taking the lead in the match, the Portuguese were eventually overwhelmed by the metronomic German attack and were out-possessed, out passed, and finally outscored. Belgium will look to play the same game plan of possession and limit the deadly Portuguese counter by making them chase the ball and the game.

Portugal will be desperate to get on the scoresheet early to try to set up a defensive shop and interrupt the proceedings led by the Belgian midfield, who have three of the tournament’s top five passers. Weather reports call for the mercury to reach up into the 90s today in Seville, so Portugal’s necessary tracking before them could prove arduous work. The longer this game goes in the stifling Seville heat, the better from a Belgium perspective. Belgium has so far dominated the ball with a tournament third-best 58% and will be looking to continue that trend against the counter-attacking champions. The heat is definitely on the Portuguese to resist the methodical Belgians under the merciless Spanish sun. The Iberian nation once again turns its hopes of a repeat to the ever-capable legs of Ronaldo, but the flawless Flemish golden boys have other plans of their own.