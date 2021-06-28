June 28th Euro 2020 Betting Guide: Best Bets, Odds, and Picks

The EURO knockout stages continue on Monday as we have two more matches coming our way to determining our quarterfinal matchups for this week. Croatia and Spain get things started from Parken in Copenhagen at Noon EST while France and Switzerland battle things out from Arena Națională in Bucharest at 3:00 p.m. EST.

Croatia vs. Spain Match Info & Start Time

Croatia vs. Spain

Date: Monday, June 28, 2021

Start Time: 12 p.m. ET

Venue: Parken Stadium – Copenhagen, Denmark

Coverage: ESPN

Croatia vs. Spain Spread & Odds

All Euro 2020 betting lines, odds, and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Croatia (+550) | Spain (-170) | Draw (+270)

Spread: Croatia +1 (+135) | Spain -1 (+170)

Croatia vs. Spain Predictions & Picks

Under 2.5 Goals (-140)



Croatia vs. Spain News, Analysis, and Picks

Croatia has arrived at the EURO 2020 knockout rounds and did so somehow after having just one goal in their first two fixtures. They exploded for three goals against hopeful Scotland and showed their ability going forward after disappointing performances against England and quarterfinalist Czech Republic. They are a bit of an aging group but have shown that by making it this far, they are still a nation to be reckoned with. Their attack hasn’t exactly shown up at times and has taken lengthy lulls at times in their matches.

Spain scared some after accruing just a pair of points in their first two matches and sat third in the group heading into the final matchday. A 5-0 thrashing of Slovakia washed away any uncertainty and saw them through to the knockout stage as group runners-up. They were strong in defense after allowing just one goal in the group stage and will look to keep things tight against the Croatians. They have also struggled to be clinical up front so far. They have a leading 9.39 xG (expected goals) at EURO 2020 but only found one goal at the competition prior to bagging five past a defeated Slovakian side. The capability of the likes of Alvaro Morata up front to finish consistently is in question. Take the under here at a bit of a price as both sides have shown an inability to create or finish for lengthy spells at this tournament.

France vs. Switzerland Match Info & Start Time

France vs. Switzerland

Date: Monday, June 28, 2021

Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

Venue: Arena Națională – Bucharest, Romania

Coverage: ESPN

France vs. Switzerland Spread & Odds

All Euro 2020 betting lines, odds, and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: France (-180) | Switzerland (+550) | Draw (+270)

Spread: France -1 (+170) | Switzerland +1 (+140)

France vs. Switzerland Predictions & Picks

France -1 (+170)



France vs. Switzerland News, Analysis, and Picks

The French cruised through the “group of death” in their first three matches, yet they never seemed to really get going. That’s how scary this nation can be even when they aren’t at their best, and they should be a class above the Swiss on Monday. Switzerland has struggled against the very best as they have just two points from Italy, Spain, and Germany twice, and Belgium in the past 12 months. They are a competitive side but often lack the quality to hold strong against the sides that you’d expect to see in a major competition’s knockout stage.

France took the top of a group featuring Germany and Portugal but often looked a bit off the mark compared to how they usually look at their best. Their attack should be able to force Switzerland into a low block, but they will have to handle the counterattack led by Xherdan Shaqiri and Breel Embolo, one that caught out the Turkish defense for three goals on their way to qualification. Italy was able to keep it under wraps, and you’d expect the same from France on their way into the quarterfinals. Take France and lay the spread for a solid price if they can separate themselves here.