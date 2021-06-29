June 29th Euro Betting Guide: Best Bets, Odds, and Picks

England vs. Germany Match Info & Start Time

England vs. Germany

Date: Tuesday, June 29

Start Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Wembley — London, England

Coverage: ESPN

England vs. Germany Spread & Odds

Moneyline: England: ( +150) | Germany: (+195 )

Spread: England: -1 (+420) | Germany +1 (-200)

England vs. Germany News, Analysis, and Picks

Old rivals collide at Wembley as Germany (+195 ) invades London to take on Group D winners England ( +150), who are yet to allow a goal in the tournament. This match looks to feature teams going in opposite directions.

Coming into the tournament, Germany outscored their last six opponents 23-1. Over their first three matches, Germany is a much less impressive plus one goal difference, having already seen opponents score five times. A little slack should be afforded to the Germans, however, playing in the group of death. Still, Germany will be disappointed so far with their defensive performance, and only getting one win from the group stage doesn’t match German expectation. After flirting with disaster in a must-win situation against the Hungarians, Germany fell behind twice despite being heavy favorites. Perhaps coming to the brink of elimination will tidy up German backlines as near-disasters often inspire defensive consolidation. German manager Joachim Low fired a warning at his squad, saying that they will be heading home if they repeat group stage errors.

Contrasting Germany’s group struggles, England strolls into the match, defeating Croatia and the Czech Republic and earning a goalless tie versus Scotland. The Germans will be concerned at the surprise organization of England fullbacks who have yet to concede a goal. Raising more concern is the performances of England’s midfield, who were very successful at limiting chances to opponents. Playing at Wembley and against old bitter rivals, the English lust for an all-out attack will be again front and center. With Harry Kane not seeing the type of service England supporters want, Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling has picked up the slack, scoring both of England’s goals. Germanys failure to close down the attack during the group stage will of note to England’s tacticians. Germans will find hope in the fact e that England has only scored twice, but with the embarrassment of riches England has going forward, the Germans undoubtedly face an attacking England, a desperate England, spurred on by a ravenous cup starved mob at Wembley.