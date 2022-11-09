Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina Popular Early Picks in CBB

With the College Basketball regular season underway, three teams have been getting early backing in the futures department. It should hardly be surprising that the trio gaining the most steam in the futures market is a trifecta of historically great programs.

The Kansas Jayhawks, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Kentucky Wildcats have all been getting targeted, with each opening the season in the preseason top ten from the Associated Press poll.

BetMGM 2022-23 NCAAM National Championship

Highest Ticket%

Kansas 11.8%

North Carolina 11.1%

Kentucky 8.2%

Highest Handle%

Kansas 16.6%

Kentucky 14.2%

North Carolina 13.1%

Biggest Liability

Kansas

North Carolina

Kentucky

Trifecta of Elite Programs Seeing Early Betting Interest

It’s good for College Basketball that Kansas, Kentucky, and North Carolina are all expected to compete for a National Championship in 2022-23. The Tar Heels open the season with the No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll, while the Wildcats sit in fourth and the Jayhawks in sixth.

North Carolina is currently tied with Gonzaga for the best odds of winning the National Championship at +900. Kansas and Kentucky aren’t far behind, with the Wildcats at +1000 and the Jayhawks at +1400.

When looking at the betting insights of these respective programs, they have garnered sizable interest in both ticket and handle percentages. Leading the charge in ticket percentage is Kansas, who also owns the longest odds of these three teams.

The Jayhawks have 11.8% of tickets and 16.8% of the handle, which is also the highest. Not far behind KU is UNC, which sits with 11.1% of tickets and 13.1% of the handle. The Wildcats have the third-highest ticket percentage at 8.2% but the second-highest handle percentage (14.2%).

There have been some sizable wagers directed toward John Calipari’s squad. With these insights, we can conclude that the Jayhawks and Wildcats have seen more big bets heading in their direction than those on the Tar Heels.

With these three big-time programs getting action in the futures market to win the National Championship, they are also the book’s three biggest liabilities.