Kansas State vs. Texas Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Kansas State (40.5%) vs. Texas (59.6%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Texas -3 – 1 Star

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News and Notes

Remember when Texas was 4-1 and looked to have one of the most dangerous offenses in all of college football? Fast forward a few months later, and the Longhorns are losers of six straight. The Steve Sarkisian era has gotten off to a disastrous start, and they’ll need to grab a victory Friday against Kansas State to avoid seven straight defeats to close year one.

Kansas State has been a solid 7-4 football team with losses to four respectable teams: Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Iowa State, and Baylor. The Wildcats have mostly taken care of business against inferior competition but have struggled against the Big 12’s upper crust. As ridiculous as it sounds to say, Texas qualifies as “inferior competition” in 2021.

The quarterback situation for both teams remains up in the air. Kansas State’s Skylar Thompson was spotted on crutches wearing a walking boot but has an outside shot at playing. Both Texas quarterbacks (Casey Thompson, Hudson Card) were sent for X-rays after last week’s game in Morgantown. Star Texas running back Bijan Robinson is out for the year, leaving the Longhorns dangerously thin offensively.

It’s difficult to handicap a game with so much uncertainty, especially at center. That being said, Kansas State should be laying more points than they currently are. They’ve been the better football team and will be playing at home. The Wildcats have outgained opponents by a full yard per play (6.3 to 5.3), while the Longhorns have only a 0.3 margin (6.4 to 6.1). Even if Thompson doesn’t go, star running back Deuce Vaughn (1,567 scrimmage yards, 17 TDs) should carve up a miserable Texas defense allowing 439 total yards per game, including 200 rushing yards on 5.1 yards per carry.

The line move toward Texas doesn’t make much sense to us. Kansas State just effectively limited a good Baylor offense and shouldn’t be concerned with a banged-up Longhorns team.