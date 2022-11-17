BETTING NCAA NCAAF
04:49 PM, November 17, 2022

Kansas State Wildcats vs. West Virginia Mountaineers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

#19 Kansas State Wildcats (7-3) @ West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6)

Date: Nov. 19 | Time: 2:00 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN+

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Kansas State Wildcats  Open -7.5   -110   O 54.5   -114   -315  
 Current -7.5   -106   54.5   -114   -310  
West Virginia Mountaineers  Open +7.5   -110   U 54.5   -106   +250  
 Current +7.5   -114   54.5   -106   +245  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 10 road games over the last 2 seasons, Kansas State is 4-6-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 48.6 points per game which has been on average 3 points under the line for those games.

In 11 home games over the last 2 seasons, West Virginia is 6-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 61.3 points per game which has been on average 4.5 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, Kansas State and West Virginia average 54.9 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 0.4 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 10 road games over the last 2 seasons, Kansas State is 6-4-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -1.0 points per game which has been on average 1.3 points better than the spread for those games.

In 11 home games over the last 2 seasons, West Virginia is 4-7-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 9.5 points per game which has been on average 1.6 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Kansas State and West Virginia average 5.2 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 12.7 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the home spread.